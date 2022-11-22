STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2210-EU-000053

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )

JOHNNY DALE SUMMERS, )

DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Christy A. Summers was, on the 17th day of October, 2022, appointed personal representative of the estate of Johnny Dale Summers, deceased, who died on the 25th day of May, 2022.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of October, 2022.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

