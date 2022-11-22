NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED RATES AND CHARGES

Property owners and other interested parties in the City of Bluffton, Indiana, are hereby notified that Ordinance No. 1576 establishing rates and charges for services to be rendered by the City’s Sewage Works was introduced at a meeting of the Bluffton Common Council held on November 15, 2022. At a meeting of the Bluffton Common Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. (Bluffton time) on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers, 128 E. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714 there will be a public hearing on the matter of rates and charges and consideration of the adoption of Ordinance No. 1576 which provides in part as follows:

Chapter 13.12

13.12.120 Strength-of-Waste Surcharge

A. Each industrial or non-industrial user who discharges wastes into the sewage system shall be subject to a surcharge, in addition to the regular sewer charges, based on both the biochemical oxygen demand (or on the chemical oxygen demand where BOD cannot be determined) and the suspended solids content of the wastes, if these wastes have a concentration greater than the following:

• A biochemical oxygen demand of 200 milligrams per liter; or where BOD cannot be determined, then in lieu of BOD, a chemical oxygen of 400 milligrams per liter;

• A total suspended solids content of 200 milligrams per liter;

• A phosphate content of 12 milligrams per liter; or

• An ammonia-nitrogen content of 15 milligrams per liter;

B. The surcharge shall be determined as follows:

• The excess pounds of BOD or (COD) and of suspended solids will each be computed by first multiplying the customer’s billing sewage volume measured in units of 100 cubic feet for the current billing period by the factor 0.0062321 and then multiplying this product by the difference between:

• The concentrations measured in milligrams per liter of the BOD (or COD) and of the suspended solids respectively in the customer’s sewage; and

• The allowed concentrations set out in Section 13.120 (A). The surcharge for each constituent will then be determined by multiplying the excess pounds of each constituent by the appropriate rate of surcharge set out in paragraph C.

• The rate of surcharge for each of the aftermentioned constituents shall be as follows:

• For biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) – $0.21 per pound

• For chemical oxygen demand (COD) where BOD cannot be determined – $0.21 per pound

• For total suspended solids – $0.32 per pound

• For phosphates – $1.29 per pound

• For ammonia-nitrogen – $0.97 per pound

13.12.130 Direct Connection Charges

In the event of direct connection of property to any sanitary sewer, the connection charge as follows to be paid to Bluffton Utilities Office.

Single family dwelling $400.00

Multi-family dwelling $200.00 each unit

(not over 4 units)

Commercial or industrial $600.00 to tap sanitary sewer

(plus $75.00 each unit)

Housing development $400.00 to tap sanitary sewer

(plus $75.00 each lot)

Trailer Park $400 to tap sanitary sewer

(plus $75.00 each lot)

13.12.133 System Development Charges

Connections to the City of Bluffton’s sewer facilities must pay a System Development Charge as follows:

In City Connections: $1,113.46 per EDU

Outside of the City Connections: $1,279.37 per EDU

13.12.136 Surveillance/Evaluation Charge Inside and Outside City

All users discharging wastes into the system that require continuing surveillance sampling and waste evaluation, shall be subject to the following fixed charges to cover the costs of such services.

Monthly Evaluation

Type Unit of Measure Amount

Type 1 Evaluation Per discharge point per month $144.03

Type 2 Evaluation Per discharge point per month $197.70

Type 3 Evaluation Per discharge point per month $249.51

Bulk Waste Charges

• Bulk Industrial Waste Charge

All industrial waste suitable for disposal which has been delivered by an approved waste hauler to the City’s plant. For purposes of computing charges hereunder, a LOAD is defined as 1,000 gallons of tank capacity or any fraction thereof.

Type Unit of Measure Amount

Discharge 1,000 gallons $124.05

Billing Charge Per bill $5.57

• Domestic

All domestic waste delivered to the City’s plant by customer’s truck or tank. For purposes of computing charges hereunder, a LOAD is defined as 1,000 gallons of tank capacity or any fraction thereof.

Type Unit of Measure Amount

Discharge 1,000 gallons $124.05

Billing Charge Per bill $5.57

At the hearing and prior to final adoption of the Ordinance, all interested parties may appear and be heard. A copy of Ordinance No. 1576 may be examined at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, 128 E. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Dated this 18th day of November, 2022.

Tami Runyon

Clerk-Treasurer

