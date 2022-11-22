NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED RATES AND CHARGES

Property owners and other interested parties in the City of Bluffton, Indiana, are hereby notified that Ordinance No. 1577 establishing rates and charges for services to be rendered by the City’s Water Utility was introduced at a meeting of the Bluffton Common Council held on November 15, 2022. At a meeting of the Bluffton Common Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. (Bluffton time) on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers, 128 E. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714 there will be a public hearing on the matter of rates and charges and consideration of the adoption of Ordinance No. 1577 which provides in part as follows:

Chapter 13.08

Security Deposit: • $25 with an excellent credit

• Residential rating from a previous Utility

• Small Commercial Co. or a credit report

• Large Users obtained by this Utility at the

(including restaurants) customer’s expense, $150

otherwise.

• The greater of estimated one

month’s usage or $150.

• Amount will be determined by

the Board of Works.

Estimated one month’s

usage minimum.

Payment Made After Due Date 10% first $3.00 plus 3% excess over $3.00

Bad Checks $35.00

Non-Working Hours Service Calls $40.00 per hour or any portion thereof.

$35.00 minimum

each/additional trip.

Non-Payment Reconnects

• 8 am – 4pm Monday – Friday • $40.00 each

• All other days and hours • $60.00 each

24 Hour Inspection Turn-On $25.00

Meter Test

• 5/8”- 1” meter • $35.00

• 1 ¼” – 2” meter • $45.00

• 3” – 6” meter • $300.00 (subject to refund if meter is defective)

Meter Tampering Cost to replace damaged

equipment plus prosecution.

13.08.070 System Development Charges

Connections to the City of Bluffton’s water facilities must pay a System Development Charge as follows:

In City Connections: $1,462.48 per EDU

Outside of the City Connections: $1,680.39 per EDU

At the hearing and prior to final adoption of the Ordinance, all interested parties may appear and be heard. A copy of Ordinance No. 1577 may be examined at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, 128 E. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Dated this 18th day of November, 2022.

Tami Runyon

Clerk-Treasurer

nb 11/22

hspaxlp