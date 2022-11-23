Home News Police Notebook: 11-23-2022 Police Notebook: 11-23-2022 November 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News NWCSD invites community to discuss land development News Ossian Rotary seeks cards and other items for OHC News Wells Court Docket: 11-23-2022