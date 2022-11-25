Home Opinions FTX and our pretend money FTX and our pretend money November 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions What’s your stance on leftovers? Opinions Giving thanks for those 59 Thanksgivings Opinions Indiana legislative study committees are study in pointlessness (and aren’t free)