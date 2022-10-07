Home Sports High School Calendar: 10-07-2022 High School Calendar: 10-07-2022 October 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Lady Knights lose late lead, fall to Bellmont in sectional Sports Knights fall just short to Vikings in five sets Sports Norwell’s season ends with Ottinger in individual tourney but year was ‘really special’