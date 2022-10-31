Helen Elizabeth Fish, 76, Woodburn, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Helen was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 11, 1946 to the late Ernest Alvin Meadows and Margaret Helen (Mundy) Meadows.

She married Dennis E. Lawles on June 29, 1968. He preceded her in death Oct. 26, 1990. She later married Lynn C. Fish Nov. 7, 1998 at Woodburn Missionary Church. He survives.

Helen graduated from Woodlan High School in 1964 and was a long-time member of Woodburn Missionary Church where she served as a youth sponsor, worked in women’s and children’s ministry, and visited shut-ins. She retired from Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company in 2012.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Michelle (Wayne) Lake of Woodburn, Lynetta Fish of New Haven and MariLyn (Eddie) Ortiz of Pittsburgh; a son, Brent (Becky) Lawles of Morton, Ill.; Six grandchildren, Brenna Lake of Woodburn, Braden Lawles, Bryce Lawles, and Brielle Lawles all of Morton, Ill., and Dyllan Ortiz and Mason Ortiz, of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Ernest Meadows of Jewett, Texas and David (Jennifer) Meadows of Bluffton; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Woodburn Missionary Church, 5108 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn. Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at the church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Webster and Pastor Greg Zern will officiate. Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in New Haven.

Memorial donations may be made to Woodburn Missionary Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care. Online condolences may be made at www.northernindianafuneralcare.com