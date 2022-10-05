Home News Board of Works hires White as first full-time engineer Board of Works hires White as first full-time engineer October 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Ossian board ponders public safety issues News Heaston to speak on Ouabache State Park to Ossian Rotarians News 1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN: 10-05-2022