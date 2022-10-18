Home Opinions A couple of hours walking around Mayberry A couple of hours walking around Mayberry October 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions 1,700 miles later, he takes time to reflect on the trip Opinions Letters to the Editor: Some school board lessons Opinions Another tentative step into this newfangled century