Friday, Sept. 23
($17 wristbands on Poor Jack
Amusement rides, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
5 to 6 p.m. — Creative Arts ballet students, Parlor City Plaza
5 to 9 p.m. — Registration for the Barbarians Bikers for Bicycles raffle, East Market Street
6 p.m. — Street Fair Band concert, children’s area
7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Market and Marion streets
8 to 10 p.m. — FNX Wrestling, main stage on West Washington Street
7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Market and Marion streets
9:15 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets
Saturday, Sept. 24
($17 wristbands on Poor Jack
Amusement rides, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
$25 wrestbands rides, 5 p.m. to close)
9 a.m. — Diaper Derby baby crawl race, in front of the main stage on West Washington Street
9:30 a.m. — Optimist Tractor Pull for children 3 to 7 years old, in front of the main stage on West Washington Street
10 a.m. — Big Wheel race for children 6 to 8 years old, in front of the main stage on West Washington Street
10:30 a.m. — Prince and princess crowning (4 to 6 years of age), main stage on West Washington Street
11 a.m. — Talent show for children in Grade 3 through high school, main stage on West Washington Street
11 a.m. — Pony pull, 4-H Park
1 p.m. — Heavyweight horse pull, 4-H Park
2 p.m. — Street Fair Dixieland Band, Market and Marion streets.
2:30 p.m. — Jim Barron magic show, Parlor City Plaza
3:30 p.m. — Street Fair Dixieland Band, Parlor City Plaza
4 p.m. — Jim Barron magic show, Parlor City Plaza
5:30 p.m. — Pre-Idol Music, main stage on West Washington Street
6:30 p.m. — “Street Fair Idol,” main stage on West Washington Street
7 to 9 p.m. — KNO Warrior karaoke with DJ Frank Smith III, Parlor City Plaza
7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Marion and Market streets
7 p.m. — Concert opening act, Nightrain (Guns ‘n’ Roses tribute band), Kehoe Park
9 p.m. — Concert closing act, The Four Horsemen (Metallica tribute band), Kehoe Park
9 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets