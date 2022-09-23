Friday, Sept. 23

($17 wristbands on Poor Jack

Amusement rides, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

5 to 6 p.m. — Creative Arts ballet students, Parlor City Plaza

5 to 9 p.m. — Registration for the Barbarians Bikers for Bicycles raffle, East Market Street

6 p.m. — Street Fair Band concert, children’s area

7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Market and Marion streets

8 to 10 p.m. — FNX Wrestling, main stage on West Washington Street

9:15 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets

Saturday, Sept. 24

($17 wristbands on Poor Jack

Amusement rides, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

$25 wrestbands rides, 5 p.m. to close)

9 a.m. — Diaper Derby baby crawl race, in front of the main stage on West Washington Street

9:30 a.m. — Optimist Tractor Pull for children 3 to 7 years old, in front of the main stage on West Washington Street

10 a.m. — Big Wheel race for children 6 to 8 years old, in front of the main stage on West Washington Street

10:30 a.m. — Prince and princess crowning (4 to 6 years of age), main stage on West Washington Street

11 a.m. — Talent show for children in Grade 3 through high school, main stage on West Washington Street

11 a.m. — Pony pull, 4-H Park

1 p.m. — Heavyweight horse pull, 4-H Park

2 p.m. — Street Fair Dixieland Band, Market and Marion streets.

2:30 p.m. — Jim Barron magic show, Parlor City Plaza

3:30 p.m. — Street Fair Dixieland Band, Parlor City Plaza

4 p.m. — Jim Barron magic show, Parlor City Plaza

5:30 p.m. — Pre-Idol Music, main stage on West Washington Street

6:30 p.m. — “Street Fair Idol,” main stage on West Washington Street

7 to 9 p.m. — KNO Warrior karaoke with DJ Frank Smith III, Parlor City Plaza

7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Marion and Market streets

7 p.m. — Concert opening act, Nightrain (Guns ‘n’ Roses tribute band), Kehoe Park

9 p.m. — Concert closing act, The Four Horsemen (Metallica tribute band), Kehoe Park

9 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets