Home News Police Notebook: 09-08-2022 Police Notebook: 09-08-2022 September 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Beauty on brick RSS Cocanower of BHS is Top 10 teacher finalist News Local bands drawn to On the Banks of the Wabash contest