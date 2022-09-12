Home Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: Be careful with a big announcement Funny Things Kids Say: Be careful with a big announcement September 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Destination Recreation: 09-10-2022 Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: Actively Waiting on God Lifestyle Insights: You can take steps to help prevent suicide — at this very moment