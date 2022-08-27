Home Opinions Your property tax credits are safe — for now Your property tax credits are safe — for now August 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Tracking the latest ‘Big Lie’ Opinions It seemed like a good idea — 25 years ago Opinions Our black-headed red-headed woodpecker