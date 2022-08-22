Home Opinions Indiana facing 125 degree days Indiana facing 125 degree days August 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Keeping track of our internet footprint is driving us nuts Opinions Inflation reduction act won’t Opinions Saturday’s Sub: Where do you want to get your ‘public information’?