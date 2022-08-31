Home Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Thoughts about women — and saying ‘no’ and ‘yes’ Here’s the Thing: Thoughts about women — and saying ‘no’ and ‘yes’ August 31, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Andrews will speak to Ossian Rotarians Lifestyle Dino days at FW’s zoo on weekends Lifestyle Norwell High School Intern Spotlight Award Serinitee Huffman