Home RSS Wells County offers support in ongoing lawsuit Wells County offers support in ongoing lawsuit June 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Some exterior maintenance RSS County will update sound system in annex meeting room RSS Ossian Park Board discusses vandalism, 5-year plan