Home Opinions Walnuts then, now and future Walnuts then, now and future June 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Broken system lets Hoosier family down Opinions Letters to the Editor: Can’t wait for the next show Opinions Ever had a really bad day? Try this one …