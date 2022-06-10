Home Opinions INDOT plans for recharging boosts EVs INDOT plans for recharging boosts EVs June 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions This should be a good corn year Opinions Getting on the job versus getting the diploma Opinions A peek at this year’s ‘Who We Are’ after playing tourist