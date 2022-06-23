Dana Lynn Staples, 70, of Waynedale, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1951, to Charles E. Staples and Thelma Ruth Eads Brown. Dana attended Southern Wells High School before entering the U.S. Army in 1971. While serving his country, he fought in Vietnam and drove fuel trucks.

He was a truck driver for 40 years and a member of the Teamsters, and worked as a labor contractor driving trucks in Iraq. Recently, he was working for Cleaning One Contractors in Bluffton.

His faith had him and his family in church every Sunday for many years. He belonged to Men’s Prayer Breakfast. He started AA and NA meetings. His hobby was his lawn and taking care of his yard.

Dana was a very talented artist and the owner/artist at 5 Air Brush Stores, West Coast Air Brush, throughout Toledo and Detroit. He also taught Air Brush classes at Owens Community College in Toledo.

Dana is survived by a daughter, Deva L. Betts of Bluffton; two stepdaughters, Kimberly (Joe Schreiber) Cook of Toledo, Ohio, and CoriAnna (Rogrit) Lane of Sylvania, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Chase (Nicole) Cook, Logan Staples, Alex Staples, Alanna Lane, Caden Lane and Miranda Betts. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Hays of Florida, Debbie (Bill) Lowe of Marion, Elaine (Charles) Sills of Bluffton, Rochelle (Gary) Jamison of Bluffton, Roxanne (Larry) Doublin of Geneva, Kristiana “Kristi” (David) Davis of Georgia, and Carla Staples of Poneto.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Gloria Keller, Leslie “Chopper” Mazelin, Dennie Mazelin, and Joey Pierce.

Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Mowery officiating. There will be additional visitation for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place at the Marion National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family to help at this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com