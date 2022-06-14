Home RSS Council members in Ossian ponder a fowl subject Council members in Ossian ponder a fowl subject June 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Projects in 2 towns done; RSD makes payments to construction firm, county RSS Northern Wells hit by storms, taking out power News Wells Court Docket: 06-14-2022