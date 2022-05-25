Home Opinions Yogi Berra would have something to say Yogi Berra would have something to say May 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Black conservatives convene for a ‘new birth of freedom’ Opinions Ready to welcome back wanderlust this summer Opinions What about the next coup attempt?