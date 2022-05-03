The following Republican primary races will be updated after voting ends Tuesday at 6 p.m. More coverage will be in print and online Wednesday, May 4. The (I) denotes the incumbent.

Absentee/early voting results are included below. 5/5 vote centers are reporting.

Assessor

Kelly Herman (I) — 1269

Laura Roberts — 2288

Sheriff

Scott Holliday (I) — 2365

Ryan Mounsey — 1600

County Council District 1

Mike Mossburg — 504

Brian Lambert — 765

Indiana House of Representatives District 79

Matt Lehman (I) — 2364

Russ Mounsey — 1375