The following Republican primary races will be updated after voting ends Tuesday at 6 p.m. More coverage will be in print and online Wednesday, May 4. The (I) denotes the incumbent.
Absentee/early voting results are included below. 5/5 vote centers are reporting.
Assessor
Kelly Herman (I) — 1269
Laura Roberts — 2288
Sheriff
Scott Holliday (I) — 2365
Ryan Mounsey — 1600
County Council District 1
Mike Mossburg — 504
Brian Lambert — 765
Indiana House of Representatives District 79
Matt Lehman (I) — 2364
Russ Mounsey — 1375