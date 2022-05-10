Home News Toppings to help Kate’s Kart annual fundraiser Toppings to help Kate’s Kart annual fundraiser May 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 5-10-22 News Top candy sellers News Beauty & Beyond celebrates official opening in Ossian