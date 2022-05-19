Margaret “Maggie” M. Thoma, 82, of Huntington and with family surviving in Bluffton, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Huntington, the daughter of Porter Haneline and Viola (Bailey) Haneline; they preceeded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Sheri Heffelfinger of Huntington and Tamara (Jane) Heffelfinger of Austin, Texas; two Sons, Roger (Christi) Heffelfinger of Huntington and James Prough of Huntington; sister, Sharon (Richard) Lautzenheiser of Bluffton; brother, Leroy (Teresa) Haneline of Pleasant Lake, Ind.; five Grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Dr., Huntington. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in Haverstock Cemetery at a later date.

