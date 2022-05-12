Home State & National News Man pleads guilty to stealing checks intended for churches, including some churches... Man pleads guilty to stealing checks intended for churches, including some churches in Indiana May 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana Roundup: 05-12-2022 State & National News Ukraine to hold its first war crimes trial of captured Russian State & National News Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse