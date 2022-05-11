Bernice L. Berning, 93, of Fort Wayne, a former longtime resident of Decatur, passed away Monday morning, May 9, 2022, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne.

She was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Ossian, to Charles E. and Lydia L. Fackler Stoppenhagen. Bernice was united in marriage to Ralph A. Berning July 9, 1949, in Adams County; he preceded her in death Nov. 9, 1993.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim, in Decatur.

She was a homemaker and had worked part time at Gerber’s Super Dollar No. 2 in Decatur. Bernice and Ralph were the previous owners of Zesto in Decatur.

Bernice was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She also loved to watch Purdue basketball and to play euchre.

She is survived by three sons, Leon (Tammy) Berning of Uniondale, Bruce (Jackie) Berning of Castle Rock, Colo., and Stuart (Robin) Berning of Lebanon, Ohio; two daughters, Brenda (Kim) Ness of Huntington and Cindy (Mel) Kennedy of Fort Wayne; and 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Ralph, she was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Buuck, and three brothers, Harold, Marvin and Edwin Stoppenhagen.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim, or to Worship Anew.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

