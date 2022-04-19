Home Lifestyle TRI KAPPA ART SHOW PARTICIPANTS: NHS/SW TRI KAPPA ART SHOW PARTICIPANTS: NHS/SW April 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Ouabache program highlighted Wells County’s 32 miles of trails Lifestyle Legion’s monthly breakfast is April 23 Lifestyle NMS bands receive Gold rating at contest