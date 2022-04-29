Robert F. Spitler, 82, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on April 10, 2022.

Bob was born on Aug. 15, 1939; the baby brother of his four siblings. He was a Central High School graduate.

Not only did Bob complete his Bachelor’s Degree at Ball State University, he met and married his wife of 60 years, Lorraine (Mazur) Spitler, there as well. Bob continued on with his education, finally completing his Masters of Education with St. Francis University.

Bob enjoyed a long teaching career in elementary education, mostly at Southwick Elementary, where he taught countless children; they would regard Mr. Spitler as a favorite childhood teacher. Once he retired from teaching, Bob owned and operated his general construction company, for decades.

Bob was a loving husband to his wife, a role model and beloved father to his children, and a kind and loyal friend to many, and will be greatly missed by all.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Mazur) Spitler; his daughter, Lisa (Michael) Morgan; his son, Patrick (Lisa LeFebvre) Spitler. His grandchildren, Tyler Spitler, Riley (Katlynn) Morgan, Caitlin Morgan, BreAnna Welch and Austin Welch. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, and an extended family of nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 1, at Fort Wayne Turners, 3636 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Mungovan.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.advantagemungovan.com for the Spitler family.