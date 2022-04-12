Home Lifestyle Legion post will host fish fry on Friday night Legion post will host fish fry on Friday night April 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Bluffton Lions show support around Wells County community Lifestyle Stout to address Ossian Rotarians Lifestyle Tea and Travel