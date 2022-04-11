Home Opinions It’s not 2003 again It’s not 2003 again April 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Veto override on May 24, but June 18 could be GOP reckoning Opinions What does it take to be important in America? Opinions High taxes? Here’s a radical idea … or two