Home Opinions Inflation hits lower-income Americans harder Inflation hits lower-income Americans harder April 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Overactive scam-o-meter becoming the new norm Opinions Turning a corner, away from excessive risk aversion Opinions A moving experience