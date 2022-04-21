Home State & National News Indexes end mixed, Netflix plunges Indexes end mixed, Netflix plunges April 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate State & National News ’Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol State & National News Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government