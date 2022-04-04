Home Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County April 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Zanesville News: 04-04-2022 Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: He has no stomach for science Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 04-02-2022