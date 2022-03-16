Home Opinions Trump didn’t cause the Ukraine war Trump didn’t cause the Ukraine war March 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Taking in local entertainment options on a busy weekend Opinions Ukraine shows we live in a nationalist world Opinions Celebrating Disability Awareness Month