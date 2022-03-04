NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, that the Common Council of said City will, at the Council Chambers, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, meet on the 15th day of March, 2022 at 6:00 o’clock P.M., to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the 2022 budget.

Park & Rec Cum Cap Fund $177,000.00

APPROPRIATE TO:

P&R Cap Imp Budget

443.020 Lancaster Park $177,000.00

Taxpayers appearing at said meeting shall have the right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be automatically referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Tamara D. Runyon, IAMC, MMC, ACPFA, CMO

City Clerk Treasurer

nb 3/4

hspaxlp