ESTATE NO.

90C01-2203-EU-000009

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that LARRY W. DEBOLT was on the 6th day of March, 2022, appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF FLOYD W. DEBOLT, deceased, who died on the 10th day of January, 2022.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 6TH DAY OF MARCH, 2022.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT FOR WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

