Home Opinions Zero tolerance for the word police Zero tolerance for the word police February 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Blue jays over the years Opinions Durham’s righteous investigation Opinions Whither now the Republican Party?