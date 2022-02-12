Wayne Edward Fiedler, 87, of Ossian, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.

He was born April 17, 1934, in New Haven, to Edna and Martin Fiedler. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1952. He served as a mess sergeant in the Army National Guard from 1952 to 1966. He owned a construction business, Wayne Fiedler & Sons Construction, beginning in 1972.

Surviving family include his wife of 66 years, Letha (Dettmer) Fiedler; sons, Dennis (Darlene) Fiedler of Ossian and Wayne (Sherrie) Fiedler of Uniondale; grandchildren, Trent and Troy Fiedler of Ossian and Cody and Autumn Fiedler of Uniondale; three sisters, Kate Johnson of Avilla and Janice (Pat) Drummer and Shirley (Marlin) Culy, both of New Haven; a sister-in-law, Diane Fiedler of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; by his sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Don Bender; and another brother, Donald Fiedler.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. Mark Lutheran Church or St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian, is handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com