Notice of Executive Session

Town Council of the

Town of Markle, Indiana

Friday, February 25, 2022

beginning at 8:30 a.m.

139 E. Morse Street,

Markle, Indiana 46770

As authorized by applicable statute, specifically Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(4), the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, will meet in executive session on the date and at the time referenced above for the following statutorily authorized purpose: Interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by: (A) the Indiana economic development corporation; (B) the office of tourism development (before July 1, 2020) or the Indiana destination development corporation (after June 30, 2020); (C) the Indiana finance authority; (D) the ports of Indiana; (E) an economic development commission; (F) the Indiana state department of agriculture; (G) the Indiana White River state park development commission; (H) a local economic development organization that is a nonprofit corporation established under state law whose primary purpose is the promotion of industrial or business development in Indiana, the retention or expansion of Indiana businesses, or the development of entrepreneurial activities in Indiana; or (I) a governing body of a political subdivision.

Markle Town Council

Town of Markle

197 E. Morse Street

Markle, Indiana 46770

(260) 758-3193

nb 2/18

hspaxlp