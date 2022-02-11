Home State & National News Police solve 1964 murder of girl with DNA, volunteer Police solve 1964 murder of girl with DNA, volunteer February 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease State & National News Why mask mandates are falling across the U.S. State & National News Canada urged to use federal powers to end blockade