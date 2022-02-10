Home News Police Notebook: 02-10-2022 Police Notebook: 02-10-2022 February 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Bridge of Hope Gala set for April 1 in Wells News Wells Court Docket: 02-10-2022 Sports Norwell baseball fish and tenderloin dinner fundraiser will be on Feb. 18