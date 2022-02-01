Home RSS Looking back on the year’s developments Looking back on the year’s developments February 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Teens invited to anti-sappy party RSS Painting a winter wonderland News Commissioners to review remote work requests