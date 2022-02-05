Home State & National News Four inches of snow needed for cross-country skiing spots in area Four inches of snow needed for cross-country skiing spots in area February 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Governor urges caution, limited travel during storm State & National News Embassy to showcase local movie State & National News Purdue beats Gophers, wins 4th straight