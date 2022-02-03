“Pulled From Darkness,” a movie presented by StoryLight Productions, will be screened at the Embassy Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

“Pulled From Darkness” was produced in Fort Wayne in 2021, with some movie footage shot inside the Embassy.

The movie is inspired by the true story of a woman who was torn away from her three young children and sold into trafficking after her husband lost her in a night of gambling. After living in a dark cell for three years, she awakens from a coma in a hospital, where she is befriended by a nurse who is a strong woman of faith. Together, they begin the miraculous search for her missing children.

Tickets will be available to the general public the morning of Feb. 4 at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005C3BB1F32BC1