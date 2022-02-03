Bonnie I. Gerber, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Bonnie was born in Adams County on Nov. 23, 1924, to Samuel and Elma (Dubach) Kaehr. She married Robert W. “Bob” Gerber in Wells County on Dec. 2, 1945. Bob preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2006.

Bonnie worked for the Fuller Brush Company for 33 years as a door-to-door salesperson in Adams County. She also worked for many years in the bakery at Gerber Grocery Store in Berne. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, and she had a great passion for baking. In addition to baking, she enjoyed spending time with her family whenever she could. She was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include two daughters, Jan (Michael) Campbell of Fort Wayne and Kathy (Jerry) Rauch of Bluffton; a sister, Ann Baumgartner of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Tyson (Rebekah) Campbell, Rachel Rauch, Jadon (Tundy) Rauch, Micah (Rozanna) Rauch, and Hannah (Andy) Kaehr; along with 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by one sister, Beulah Clark, and four brothers, Phil, Roger “Bud”, Charles “Chad”, and Robert Kaehr.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Services will be held Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9 until 9:45 a.m. at the church. Doyle Frauhiger and Preston Kaehr will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

