INCIDENTS City: Wednesday, 12:18 p.m., Wabash and Union streets. Citation issued for disregarding stop sign. Wednesday, 1:13 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road. Seatbelt citation issued. Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., 400 block of East Wiley Avenue. Loose animal complaint. Wednesday, 2:18 p.m., 500 block of West Ohio Street. Loose animal complaint. Wednesday, 3:00 p.m., 80 block…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here