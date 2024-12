INCIDENTS City: Thursday, 7:38 p.m., 700 block of East Harrison Street. Suspicious activity, black vehicle was in caller’s driveway and drove away quickly when caller arrived home. Friday, 11:33 a.m., Wiley Avenue and Indiana Street. Train stopped, blocking road. Friday, 1:15 p.m., Walmart. Man arrested on warrant. County: Thursday, 2:12 p.m., 1000 S 200 W,…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here