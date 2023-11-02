Sherryl Dian Nicholson, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, October 31, 2023, at her residence in the loving care of her family.

Sherryl was born Nov. 21, 1951, in Bluffton, to Galen Norman and Ida (Faus) Ripple. She graduated from Southern Wells in 1970. On June 10, 1972, Sherryl and Michael J. Nicholson were married in Bluffton. She was a lifelong Wells County resident who was able to stay at home and raise her three children. Sherryl was a fiercely devoted mother and grandmother, who loved cats. She was a very generous person to those in need. Her charitable acts were always completed anonymously.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Michael of Bluffton; along with her three children, Shawn (Dr. Teresa) Nicholson of Bluffton, Stace Nicholson of Alexandria, Va. and Micah (Nicholas) Wright of Brownsburg, Ind.; along with five grandchildren, Grace and Olivia Nicholson of Bluffton, Madeleine Nicholson of Alexandria, Va., and Harper and Anderson Wright of Brownsburg. Sherryl is also survived by her brother, Dennis Ripple of Bluffton; a devoted sister-in-law and friend, Sandra Faus of Bluffton; and a lifelong friend, Shirley Markley of Sun City, Ariz.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Galen Ripple.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials may be made in Sherryl’s memory to ProMedica Hospice and directed to the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Mindy, Kelly, and Bonnie with ProMedica Hospice for their professional and dignified care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler Family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.