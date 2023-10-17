Richard L. Beck, 75, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center. Richard was born March 17, 1948 in Wells County.

Richard was employed and retired from the U. S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in the Bluffton area.

He is survived by his wife, Paula J. (Schneider) Beck; step-son, Heath A. (Maraiah) Hurst; grandchildren, Faith Beck, Lilly Hurst, and Luke Hurst; siblings, John (Mary) Beck, Ernie (Patty) Beck, Les (Stephanie) Beck, and Pamela (Mike) Grabner; and daughter-in-law, Renaé Beck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Jason Beck and Bryan Beck.

A celebration gathering for Richard will be held Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at American Legion 111, 111 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, with military honors at 6:00 p.m.

Contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Rock Steady Boxing c/o Bluffton Parks Department or American Legion 111.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Beck family.