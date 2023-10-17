Lawrence E. “Larry” Connett, 77, of Ossian, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 14, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born June 11, 1946 in Fort Wayne to William Stewart and Dena Pauline (Hammons) Connett. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1966.

He was a part of his family’s business, Bill’s Roofing & Siding, Inc. for 61 years. A business owned and operated by his father, Bill Sr. and carried on by Larry and his brothers until just recently.

Larry proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corps. He was a member of Wells County Gideon Camp and American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton. He served on the Wells County 4-H Board for over 10 years. Larry was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Bluffton and the Ossian Church of the Nazarene. He served on both of the Church Boards, and also taught Sunday School for 20 years. He enjoyed collecting coins and Beanie Babies and enjoyed putting puzzles together.

On Aug. 12, 1972, Larry and Constance “Connie” Brown were married at Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife, Connie of Ossian; children, Paula Ann (Michael) Carothers of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Edward Joe (Amy) Connett and Victoria Grace (Shane) Mason, all of Ossian. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; along with his siblings, William (Suzy) Connett of Ossian, Donald (Cheryl) Connett of Fort Wayne, Donna Cleland of Ridgeland, S.C., Tamara Connett of Bluffton, and Richard Connett of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Barbara Davidson and Patricia Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Ossian Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Travis Tackett officiating. The church is located at 302 North Metts Street, Ossian, Indiana. Burial will follow at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian with Military honors by the United States Marine Corps. Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at the Ossian Church of the Nazarene and for one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Wells County Gideon Camp or to the Ossian Church of the Nazarene and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friend can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.